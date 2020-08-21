Previous
Cabbage Butterfly by larrysphotos
340 / 365

Cabbage Butterfly

Common butterfly in the summer, very rarely do they sit still.
21st August 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

