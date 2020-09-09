Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
359 / 365
Late summer Rose
The Japanese beetles are finally gone so the rose is in full bloom, not eaten as a bud.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
759
photos
31
followers
48
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
356
397
357
398
399
358
359
400
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th September 2020 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Milanie
ace
Lovely rose - fortunately, the beetles here were only a problem for about two weeks.
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close