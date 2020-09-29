Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 379
Honey bee and rose
Honey bee in search of pollen, harder to find now that fall is here.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
bee
,
rose
