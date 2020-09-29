Previous
Next
Honey bee and rose by larrysphotos
Photo 379

Honey bee and rose

Honey bee in search of pollen, harder to find now that fall is here.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise