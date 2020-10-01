Previous
Sharp-shinned Hawk by larrysphotos
Photo 381

Sharp-shinned Hawk

It has a mouse in its talons. Been hanging around in the trees just outside my kitchen window. I watched as a squirrel was up and down the same tree, no interest maybe the squirrel is to big?
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
