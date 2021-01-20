Previous
Next
Butterfly wing by larrysphotos
Photo 492

Butterfly wing

Color blooms in nature.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous color!
January 21st, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Great colors
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise