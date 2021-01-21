Sign up
Photo 493
Sun on a frozen pond
The center of the pond is not frozen because of the pumping of air. The late winter sun reflects in the water
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st January 2021 5:39pm
Tags
snow
sun
pond
