Photo 874
Winter tree
Solarize filter applied to winter tree photo.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1886
photos
26
followers
44
following
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
871
913
872
914
873
97
874
915
Views
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th February 2022 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
filter
,
abstract
