Previous
Next
Umm let me guess by larrysphotos
Photo 882

Umm let me guess

All the wires must have had some purpose. Once for the phone, now not so much, with cell phones no land line.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise