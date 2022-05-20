Previous
Marigold by larrysphotos
Photo 977

Marigold

Spring flowers lift the spirt.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
They are beautiful!
May 20th, 2022  
