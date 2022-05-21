Previous
White iris by larrysphotos
White iris

Now that spring has arrived the flowers around the house are starting to bloom.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Super detail! Lovely blooms!
May 21st, 2022  
