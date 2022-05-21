Sign up
Photo 978
White iris
Now that spring has arrived the flowers around the house are starting to bloom.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2106
photos
27
followers
49
following
267% complete
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Super detail! Lovely blooms!
May 21st, 2022
