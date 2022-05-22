Sign up
Photo 979
Porch light hummingbird
The green orb lights up at night, solar power.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st May 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decoration
