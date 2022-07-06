Previous
Next
Purple sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1024

Purple sky

Last evening, we had a series of storms come through. Between the storms the sky turned purple. It was very windy as you can see with the blurry tree.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise