Previous
Next
Geranium flower 7 2022 by larrysphotos
Photo 1032

Geranium flower 7 2022

The pattern of the petals and the pattern in the petals pull you in. Try in black.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise