Photo 1095
Abstract clouds
Cloud photo processed with "plastic wrap" filter in Photoshop Elements. BOB
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2356
photos
26
followers
50
following
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1133
1134
1093
1135
1094
125
1136
1095
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th September 2022 7:25pm
Tags
abstract
art
Mags
ace
This turned out really well!
September 16th, 2022
