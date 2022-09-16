Previous
The good and the bad
The good and the bad

Bee good Japanese beetle bad. They were sharing the same Orpine flower the good part was no hostilities. Maybe humans could learn from the insects.
16th September 2022

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
