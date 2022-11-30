Sign up
Photo 1171
Reflection of ghost jug
As the sun drifted through the window a jug cast this shadow on the wall. Since it never got above 23°F (-5°C) I took advantage of the opportunity to stay warm. BOB
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2519
photos
25
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th November 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
shadow
,
abstract
,
art
Mags
ace
Nice light and shadow. I don't blame you one little bit. =)
November 30th, 2022
