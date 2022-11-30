Previous
Reflection of ghost jug by larrysphotos
Photo 1171

Reflection of ghost jug

As the sun drifted through the window a jug cast this shadow on the wall. Since it never got above 23°F (-5°C) I took advantage of the opportunity to stay warm. BOB
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice light and shadow. I don't blame you one little bit. =)
November 30th, 2022  
