Holiday Wreath antique by larrysphotos
Holiday Wreath antique

Showing its age this wreath was my parents when I was a kid. It came to me when they passed on. BOB
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
The old Christmas decorations are the best. I love that Santa! He's a little treasure.
December 1st, 2022  
