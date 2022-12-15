Sign up
Photo 1186
Poinsettia dyed and glittered
To add more color to the conservatory we have planted poinsettias that have been dyed and glitter has been applied. Me....not so sure what I think about them. BOB
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1224
1183
1225
1184
1226
1185
1227
1186
Views
6
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2022 11:48am
Tags
flowers
,
plants
