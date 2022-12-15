Previous
Poinsettia dyed and glittered by larrysphotos
Poinsettia dyed and glittered

To add more color to the conservatory we have planted poinsettias that have been dyed and glitter has been applied. Me....not so sure what I think about them. BOB
