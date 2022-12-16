Previous
Next
Ice crystals by larrysphotos
Photo 1187

Ice crystals

Ice crystals forming.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent textures! Made a beautiful abstract too.
December 16th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much.
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise