Photo 1273
Link artistic
Artistic rendering of link of chain.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th March 2023 4:21pm
Tags
abstract
,
art
Mags
ace
Very artsy!
March 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Maggs.
March 12th, 2023
