Photo 1274
March snow
After several rounds of snow, we have some sunshine today. Still very cold and windy.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2751
photos
32
followers
57
following
349% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th March 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
Mags
ace
Your little tree still looks healthy and so pretty in the snow.
March 13th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Love your little Christmas tree enjoying the blanket of snow.
March 13th, 2023
