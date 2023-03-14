Sign up
Photo 1275
Roses still waiting for spring
With the additional snow all the roses are waiting for spring. never got above freezing again today. The weather folks said tomorrow will be high 40's. Then rain and more snow over the weekend. Try in black.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
snow
,
plants
,
roses
wendy frost
ace
It is amazing how they survive to give us blooms in the summer.
March 14th, 2023
