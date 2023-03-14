Previous
Roses still waiting for spring by larrysphotos
Photo 1275

Roses still waiting for spring

With the additional snow all the roses are waiting for spring. never got above freezing again today. The weather folks said tomorrow will be high 40's. Then rain and more snow over the weekend. Try in black.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Larry Steager
wendy frost ace
It is amazing how they survive to give us blooms in the summer.
March 14th, 2023  
