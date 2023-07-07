Sign up
Photo 1390
Photo 1390
Cloud scape
Rain on and off all day, with temperatures that are very low for this time of year. Very strange weather.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2998
photos
36
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th July 2023 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful light coming through.
July 7th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags
July 7th, 2023
