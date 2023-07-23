Previous
Shapes and wood by larrysphotos
Photo 1406

Shapes and wood

The back of a wood chair. BOB
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Neat!
July 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting design for a chair back. Love the wood details you have captured.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise