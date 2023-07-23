Sign up
Photo 1406
Shapes and wood
The back of a wood chair. BOB
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
abstract
wood
shapes
Mags
Neat!
July 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
Interesting design for a chair back. Love the wood details you have captured.
July 23rd, 2023
