Photo 1414
That time of year again.
That time of year the Japanese beetles are out and about. They seem to preferer white and yellow roses...so far anyway.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2023 4:01pm
Tags
flowers
insects
Mags
ace
Oh dear! Such a shame because they're so pretty.
July 31st, 2023
