Previous
Silver mound plant by larrysphotos
Photo 1434

Silver mound plant

Silver mound plant growing next to the lake house. Very soft to the touch.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise