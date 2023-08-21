Previous
Red rose by larrysphotos
Red rose

The heat and humidity fogged up my lens, the shot of the rose is a bit artistic, courtesy of the weather.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
You made the most of a steamy situation! Well done.
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2023  
