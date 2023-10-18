Sign up
Previous
Photo 1493
House Sparrow
As soon as I fill up the feeder the house sparrows start to flock to it and down it goes again.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
