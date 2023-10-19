Previous
Fall color artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1494

Fall color artistic

Artistic view of fall leaves. BOB
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very artsy!
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise