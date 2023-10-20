Sign up
Photo 1495
Fall sumac
Walk by the lake lots of fall colors.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
1
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
trees
fall
leave
Mags: Lovely rusty red and orange! The sumacs here are just beginning to change.
October 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags.
October 20th, 2023
