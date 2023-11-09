Previous
Next year we will be back by larrysphotos
Photo 1515

Next year we will be back

End of the season for the Hosta plants time to cut them back and wait for spring to see their beauty again.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
We should have such a life. =) Wonderful capture!
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
See ya later nice photo
November 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you, Mags

@365projectorgchristine Christine, thank you.
November 9th, 2023  
