Previous
Photo 1540
inside a snow globe
Deep inside the snow globe to view the detail. Try in black.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
5
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd December 2023 5:33pm
Tags
decoration
,
snowglobe
Mags
ace
You did well to shoot inside the globe!
December 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous shot
December 4th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Well technically I wasn't "inside" the snow globe, I couldn't find my wetsuit😉
December 4th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Such a nice shot
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023
