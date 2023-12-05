Previous
Holiday tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1541

Holiday tree

One of the trees that I helped with at the botanical garden where I volunteer.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
It's a beautiful tree!
December 5th, 2023  
