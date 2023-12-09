Previous
Dried flower tree closeup by larrysphotos
Photo 1545

Dried flower tree closeup

Closeup of the dried flowers on the tree at the botanical garden where I volunteer. Many of the flowers are dried and used all year long for classes and youth programs.
Try in black.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful collage!
December 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
December 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags

@365projectorgchristine Christine thank you so much.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise