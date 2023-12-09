Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1545
Dried flower tree closeup
Closeup of the dried flowers on the tree at the botanical garden where I volunteer. Many of the flowers are dried and used all year long for classes and youth programs.
Try in black.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3315
photos
35
followers
59
following
423% complete
View this month »
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
Latest from all albums
1583
1542
1584
1543
1585
1544
1586
1545
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
holiday
,
decoration
Mags
ace
Beautiful collage!
December 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
December 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
@365projectorgchristine
Christine thank you so much.
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@365projectorgchristine Christine thank you so much.