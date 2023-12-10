Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1546
Tree ornament
Simple and elegant tree ornament. Try in black.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3317
photos
35
followers
60
following
423% complete
View this month »
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Latest from all albums
1584
1543
1585
1544
1586
1545
1587
1546
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
holiday
,
ornament
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely!!!
December 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank,Mags.
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close