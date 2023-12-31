Previous
Moth Orchid by larrysphotos
Moth Orchid

Green house orchid, so nice to see flowers this time of year. BOB
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh it's wonderful!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful orchids!
December 31st, 2023  
