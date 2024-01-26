Previous
Lots of snow on walking path by larrysphotos
Photo 1593

Lots of snow on walking path

For the middle of winter today was a little better so ventured out on the walking trail. Slow going yet it was nice to get out and have fresh air.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Looks like walkable snow, too. Nice shot
January 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful winter scene.
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise