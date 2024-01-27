Previous
Planting done outside the cottage by larrysphotos
Photo 1594

Planting done outside the cottage

More of the planting done in the conservatory for the new exhibit and the cottage wall.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise