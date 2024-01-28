Previous
Peanut Butter cookies by larrysphotos
Photo 1595

Peanut Butter cookies

Part of a birthday celebration, the world's best peanut butter cookies. In my opinion. ;)
BOB. The props used in this photo are now gone, yes, I ate them.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
The best kind of prop!
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise