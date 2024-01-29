Sign up
Photo 1596
Mint carnation
January flower is carnation.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Larry Steager
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
29th January 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
carnation
