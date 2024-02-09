Previous
Febuary clouds by larrysphotos
Photo 1607

Febuary clouds

Cold and windy here today with winter sky on display.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Beautiful bare trees too!
February 9th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you.
February 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 9th, 2024  
