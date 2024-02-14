Sign up
Previous
Photo 1612
Sky painting for winter
Clouds drifting in the winter sky.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th February 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful cloud capture!
February 14th, 2024
