Photo 1628
Anthurium Hyacinthus and epimedium artistic
Green neon glow processed in photoshop elements.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Mags
Wonderful effect!
March 2nd, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you.
March 2nd, 2024
