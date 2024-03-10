Previous
Very old artist table in the woods by larrysphotos
Photo 1637

Very old artist table in the woods

Part of a nature walk you are invited to sit and enjoy nature. Space to draw or paint.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

