Previous
Photo 1637
Very old artist table in the woods
Part of a nature walk you are invited to sit and enjoy nature. Space to draw or paint.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3509
photos
36
followers
60
following
448% complete
View this month »
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Latest from all albums
1634
1676
1635
194
1677
1636
1678
1637
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th March 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
table
