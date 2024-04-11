Previous
Cloud still life by larrysphotos
Photo 1669

Cloud still life

Yesterday's clouds as painted by mother nature. Today we have rain and wind. BOB
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful sky!
April 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I would go to Colorado to see your beautiful skies. Very nice capture.
April 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@shutterbug49 Thanks, I am in Iowa which has incredible skies.
April 12th, 2024  
