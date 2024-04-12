Previous
There goes the garden by larrysphotos
Photo 1670

There goes the garden

No shortage of rabbits this year, just noticed that my tulips have been eaten to the ground. BOB
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Aww! Peter Rabbit! You might try some chicken wire cages for your plants. It's effective for my tiger lilies. =)
April 12th, 2024  
Oh no what a nuisance for you
April 12th, 2024  
