Photo 1670
There goes the garden
No shortage of rabbits this year, just noticed that my tulips have been eaten to the ground. BOB
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3577
photos
37
followers
61
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th April 2024 4:24pm
Tags
rabbit
Mags
ace
Aww! Peter Rabbit! You might try some chicken wire cages for your plants. It's effective for my tiger lilies. =)
April 12th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Oh no what a nuisance for you
April 12th, 2024
