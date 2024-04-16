Previous
Under a tornado watch by larrysphotos
Under a tornado watch

We are under a tornado watch, so I am watching. So far just a lovely sky to watch. Try in black.
Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags
Love the sky drama you captured here.
April 16th, 2024  
