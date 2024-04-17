Previous
Chinese Redbud tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1675

Chinese Redbud tree

The buds only last a few weeks. Try in black.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of those blooms!
April 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, Mags
April 17th, 2024  
