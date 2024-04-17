Sign up
Photo 1675
Chinese Redbud tree
The buds only last a few weeks. Try in black.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3587
photos
37
followers
61
following
458% complete
View this month »
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1713
1672
1714
1673
1715
1674
1716
1675
Views
1
3
1
Other photos
Galaxy S24
16th April 2024 2:58pm
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
spring
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of those blooms!
April 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much, Mags
April 17th, 2024
