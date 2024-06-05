Sign up
Previous
Photo 1724
Little pond
View of the little pond which this year has lots and lots of mosquitoes. You need to keep moving no time to spend enjoying the view.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3686
photos
36
followers
60
following
472% complete
View this month »
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Latest from all albums
1721
1762
1763
1722
1764
1723
1765
1724
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
31st May 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
pond
Mags
ace
Lovely and refreshing! Hah! The skeeters get me even if I keep moving.
June 5th, 2024
