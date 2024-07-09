Sign up
Photo 1758
New growth
New growth on the evergreen.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th July 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evergreen
,
growth
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful depth of field
July 9th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
July 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super macro!
July 9th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so very much, Mags.
July 10th, 2024
